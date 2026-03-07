“For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended,” the Dubai Media Office says.
“All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols.”
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
“For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended,” the Dubai Media Office says.
“All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols.”