Iran official says eight killed in strikes on country’s centre

Israeli and US attacks on a central Iranian province have killed at least eight people today, a provincial official says according to AFP.

“Eight citizens, including a woman, were martyred in these terrorist attacks,” said Akbar Salehi, a security official at the governor’s office in Isfahan province.

AFP could not independently verify the toll.

“American and Zionist regime fighter jets attacked areas of Isfahan city and seven other cities in the province,” Salehi said, according to the Tasnim news agency. He added that “80 houses were severely damaged” in the city of Isfahan as well as the Lenjan and Borkhar areas.