PHOTOS: Displaced migrants shelter in Beirut church amid regional conflict Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 10:20am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Refugees and displaced migrant workers shelter in St. Joseph Church, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. —Reuters Othman Yahyeh Dawood, 41, with his son Mohammed, 10 months, from Sennar, Sudan, sits as refugees and displaced migrant workers shelter in St. Joseph Church, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. —Reuters Refugees and displaced migrant workers shelter in St. Joseph Church, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 6, 2026. —Reuters A boy plays with a football, as refugees and displaced migrant workers shelter in St. Joseph Church, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 6, 2026.