E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson tells UN to shoulder its legal, moral responsibilities

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 02:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has responded to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who had called for an end to “unlawful attacks in the Middle East”.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. This is not “the fighting”; this is an ‘unprovoked act of aggression’ launched by two nuclear armed regimes against Iran,” Baqaei said in response.

“We WERE in ‘serious diplomatic negotiations’ while the US/Israel attacked Iran, for a second time during the past 9 months,” he said.

“You are concerned about ‘grave risk to the global economy’; what about the innocent civilians, including 175 little angels slaughtered in the city of Minab, and many more killed and maimed across Iran during the past seven days of American/Israeli criminal acts?!”

Baqaei further said that the UN should be forthright and “shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities regarding this illegal war on Iran”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe