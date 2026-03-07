Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson tells UN to shoulder its legal, moral responsibilities

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has responded to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who had called for an end to “unlawful attacks in the Middle East”.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. This is not “the fighting”; this is an ‘unprovoked act of aggression’ launched by two nuclear armed regimes against Iran,” Baqaei said in response.

“We WERE in ‘serious diplomatic negotiations’ while the US/Israel attacked Iran, for a second time during the past 9 months,” he said.

“You are concerned about ‘grave risk to the global economy’; what about the innocent civilians, including 175 little angels slaughtered in the city of Minab, and many more killed and maimed across Iran during the past seven days of American/Israeli criminal acts?!”

Baqaei further said that the UN should be forthright and “shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities regarding this illegal war on Iran”.