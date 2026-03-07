E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Trump: US defense companies agree to ‘quadruple’ production

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 01:57am
US President Donald has said on Truth Social that US defence companies have agreed to “quadruple production”, reports Reuters.

“We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest US defence manufacturing companies where we discussed production and production schedules. They have agreed to quadruple production of ‘exquisite class’ weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity … We have virtually unlimited supply of medium and upper medium grade munitions, which we are using, as an example, in Iran, and recently used in Venezuela. Regardless, however, we have also increased ordered at these levels,” he said.

