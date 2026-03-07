E-Paper | March 07, 2026

White House downplays report that Russia is aiding Iran

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 01:47am
The White House has downplayed a report that Russia is providing Iran with targeting information about US forces in the Middle East, according to AFP.

“It clearly is not making a difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them,” House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“We are achieving the military objectives of this operation and that is going to continue,” Leavitt said.

The Washington Post, citing officials familiar with the intelligence, said Russia has provided Iran with the locations of US military assets, including ships and aircraft.

The Post said China did not appear to be aiding Iran’s defences.


