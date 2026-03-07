‘Situation could spiral beyond anyone’s control’: UN chief calls for serious diplomatic negotiations

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that ongoing attacks in the Middle East and beyond pose a grave a risk to the global economy.

“All the unlawful attacks in the Middle East and beyond are causing tremendous suffering and harm to civilians throughout the region – and pose a grave a risk to the global economy, particularly to the most vulnerable people,” he said in a statement.

He added: “The situation could spiral beyond anyone’s control. It is time to stop the fighting and get to serious diplomatic negotiations. The stakes could not be higher.”