US, Israeli strikes in Iran outpace recent air campaigns: Airwars

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 01:06am
The opening phase of US and Israeli strikes on Iran has involved a higher tempo of targeting than any recent American or Israeli air campaign, Al Jazeera reports citing new analysis by monitoring group Airwars.

“By comparing publicly released targeting figures from both the US and Israeli militaries with historic data, the analysis found the initial days of the campaign hit significantly more targets per day than any campaign in recent decades”, it claims.

Even compared with Israel’s initial bombardment of Gaza, Airwars says only around half as many targets were hit in those first days in Gaza as have been declared in the early phase of the Iran operation.

“While comparisons between conflicts are often imperfect as militaries release varying amounts and types of information, this Iran campaign appears to be vastly outpacing any other recent US air war”, it notes.

