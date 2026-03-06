Canada says 3,500 nationals seek assistance to leave Middle East, Gulf regions

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand says that approximately 3,500 nationals have requested to leave the Middle East and Gulf regions, Al Jazeera reports.

“As of this morning, more than 108,000 Canadians in the region have registered with Global Affairs. Of these, approximately 3,500 Canadians have contacted Global Affairs to request assistance in departing”, Anand has told a virtual briefing on the latest situation of Canadians in the region.

“At this time, our government continues to provide three types of departure options: first, charter flights, second, block bookings and third, ground transportation, when and where it is safe to do so.”

Describing the situation in the region as “volatile and unpredictable”, the minister stresses that Ottawa has “no intention to participate in Operation Epic Fury”.

“We were not consulted on this military operation and have not participated,” she said.