E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Canada says 3,500 nationals seek assistance to leave Middle East, Gulf regions

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 09:43pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand says that approximately 3,500 nationals have requested to leave the Middle East and Gulf regions, Al Jazeera reports.

“As of this morning, more than 108,000 Canadians in the region have registered with Global Affairs. Of these, approximately 3,500 Canadians have contacted Global Affairs to request assistance in departing”, Anand has told a virtual briefing on the latest situation of Canadians in the region.

“At this time, our government continues to provide three types of departure options: first, charter flights, second, block bookings and third, ground transportation, when and where it is safe to do so.”

Describing the situation in the region as “volatile and unpredictable”, the minister stresses that Ottawa has “no intention to participate in Operation Epic Fury”.

“We were not consulted on this military operation and have not participated,” she said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe