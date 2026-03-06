E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Iranian FM Araghchi speaks with Indian, Sri Lankan counterparts

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 08:42pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken with his counterparts in India and Sri Lanka, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Vijitha Herath.

In a post on X, the Iranian foreign ministry says that bilateral relations and regional developments following military aggression by the US and Israel were discussed.

“During the conversations, Iran’s foreign minister described the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime in recent days as part of their military aggression against Iran and stressed the responsibility of all governments and the United Nations to firmly condemn the criminal actions of the United States and the Israeli regime,” the ministry adds.

Araghchi strongly condemned the sinking of an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean, emphasising “that the crime will be pursued through legal and international channels in relevant international bodies”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe