Iranian FM Araghchi speaks with Indian, Sri Lankan counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken with his counterparts in India and Sri Lanka, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Vijitha Herath.

In a post on X, the Iranian foreign ministry says that bilateral relations and regional developments following military aggression by the US and Israel were discussed.

“During the conversations, Iran’s foreign minister described the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime in recent days as part of their military aggression against Iran and stressed the responsibility of all governments and the United Nations to firmly condemn the criminal actions of the United States and the Israeli regime,” the ministry adds.

Araghchi strongly condemned the sinking of an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean, emphasising “that the crime will be pursued through legal and international channels in relevant international bodies”.