UAE intercepts 9 missiles, 109 drones: defence ministry

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 06:27pm
The UAE’s defence ministry says that air defence systems have intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 109 drones launched by Iran.

In a statement on X, the ministry adds that 112 drones were detected in total, with 109 intercepted and three falling within the country’s territory.

“Since the start of the brazen Iranian aggression, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 190 ballistic missiles destroyed, while 13 of them fell in the sea, and two missiles fell within the country’s territory,” the statement reads.

“Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected and 1,110 of them were intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country’s territory,” it adds. “Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.”

The ministry further says that these attacks have led to three deaths and 112 minor injuries.

