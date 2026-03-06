E-Paper | March 06, 2026

US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike, sources say

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 11:15am
United States military investigators believe it is likely that US forces were responsible for an apparent strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed scores of children on Saturday, but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation, two US officials told Reuters.

Reuters was unable to determine more details about the investigation, including what evidence contributed to the tentative assessment, what type of munition was used, who was responsible or why the US might have struck the school.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday acknowledged the US military was investigating the incident.

This aerial handout picture, released by the Iranian Press Centre on Tuesday, shows mourners digging graves for children killed in a US-Israeli strike on a primary school in Minab city of Iran’s Hormozgan province.—AFP
