WATCH: Iran FM says government has not asked for ceasefire Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 10:03am Iranian FM, Abbas Araghchi tells NBC News that Iranian government has not asked for ceasefire, neither are they looking to negotiate with the US. "We negotiated with them twice, and every time they attacked us in the middle of negotiations," he said. He also clarified in thew interview that Iran has never sent any message to the US requesting negotiations.