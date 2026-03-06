Indian shares fall as Mideast war lifts crude, keeps risk appetite weak

Indian shares fell on Friday, led by losses in financial stocks, as investors remained cautious amid the escalating U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which has driven oil prices higher and strangled global risk appetite, reports Reuters.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.59 per cent at 24,616.95 and the BSE Sensex shed 0.61pc to 79,530.73 as of 10:05 a.m. IST.

The conflict has stoked fears of a broader energy supply shock that could lift crude prices further, revive inflation pressures, and cloud the global growth outlook.

Asian shares inched lower, while Wall Street fell overnight and the dollar firmed as the conflict showed few signs of easing.