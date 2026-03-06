Coffer dam dyke at Sukkur Barrage collapses

SUKKUR: An embankment of the steel coffer dam at Gate-47 of Sukkur Barrage collapsed due to strong winds while heavy machinery deployed at the site was swept away on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the embankment failed to bear powerful winds and tidal pressure, which caused heavy machinery stationed at the site to be swept away , triggering panic among the administration’s officials and workers.

The work to replace the gates provided by a Chinese company was progressing rapidly when the incident happened.

According to sources, 28 gates are to be replaced this year, and work on the replacement of the two of the gates was underway late Wednesday night.

Following the incident, the administration has work on an emergency basis to rehabilitate the structure.

The incident has severely disrupted the ongoing project to replace the gates. Currently, there is only 15 feet water within the coffer dam area.

