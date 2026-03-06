E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Iran missile fire sparks explosions over Tel Aviv, no reported injuries

Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 03:56am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The latest round of Iranian missile fire caused explosions across Tel Aviv and damage in central Israel, but there were no reported casualties and residents have been cleared to leave shelters, AFP reports.

Iran’s state broadcaster reported that Tehran had fired missiles “against targets in the heart of Tel Aviv,” after Israel’s military said it was working to intercept incoming Iranian fire.

AFP journalists in Tel Aviv reported two near-simultaneous waves of explosions reverberating across the city.

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the operation involves a combined missile and drone attack targeting sites in central Tel Aviv, reports Reuters, citing the state media.

The Guards said the operation included the launch of Kheibar missiles as part of the latest phase of the operation against Israel.

Kheibar is a ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles)

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe