Iran missile fire sparks explosions over Tel Aviv, no reported injuries

The latest round of Iranian missile fire caused explosions across Tel Aviv and damage in central Israel, but there were no reported casualties and residents have been cleared to leave shelters, AFP reports.

Iran’s state broadcaster reported that Tehran had fired missiles “against targets in the heart of Tel Aviv,” after Israel’s military said it was working to intercept incoming Iranian fire.

AFP journalists in Tel Aviv reported two near-simultaneous waves of explosions reverberating across the city.

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the operation involves a combined missile and drone attack targeting sites in central Tel Aviv, reports Reuters, citing the state media.

The Guards said the operation included the launch of Kheibar missiles as part of the latest phase of the operation against Israel.

Kheibar is a ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles)