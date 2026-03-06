UNHCR tallies more than 300,000 displaced in Middle East hostilities

At least 330,000 people have been forcibly displaced across the Middle East amid multiple ongoing conflicts, Al Jazeera reports citing the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The figure includes at least 100,000 people estimated to have fled Tehran in recent days, more than 84,000 forced from their homes in Lebanon and roughly 118,000 people in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Despite mass internal migration in Iran, “there has so far been no major increase in cross-border movements from Iran linked to recent events”, the agency said.

Meanwhile, over 30,000 people, mostly Syrians but also some Lebanese, have crossed into Syria from Lebanon.