Trump says US will have a role in choosing Iran’s next leader

US President Donald Trump has told Reuters in a telephone interview that the United States will have a role in choosing Iran’s next leader.

Trump has said it was very early in the process of picking a new leader but noted that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba was an unlikely choice.

“We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future,” Trump has said. “We don’t have to go back every five years and do this again and again … Somebody that’s going to be great for the people, great for the country.”