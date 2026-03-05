Ukraine has received US request for help with drones in Middle East: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Kyiv has received a specific request from the US for help in dealing with drones in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

“We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against ‘shaheds’ (Iranian-designed drones) in the Middle East region,” Zelensky wrote in English on the X social media platform.

“I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security.”