Pakistan expresses ‘serious’ concern over attacks targeting Turkiye and Azerbaijan

Pakistan has expressed “serious concern” over the recent attacks targeting Turkiye and Azerbaijan, the Foreign Office said.

In a statement, the FO said, “Pakistan expresses serious concern over the recent attacks targeting the brotherly countries, Turkiye and Azerbaijan.”

These attacks are in clear violation of international law and the principles of inter-state relations and could push the region toward further escalation,” the FO stated.

The FO also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong solidarity with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, calling for “restraint and the use of dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace and stability”.