Fact check: Viral video of US B-2 bomber allegedly downed by Iran is AI-generated

Multiple users on various social media platforms have been sharing a video since March 4, allegedly showing a damaged American B-2 stealth bomber aircraft being transported by Iran during the ongoing conflict between the two countries. However, the video is AI-generated.

On March 4, a pro-Iranian account shared a video of a damaged B-2 aircraft being transported by road on X with the following caption: “Thank you, Iran, for making it clear that the USA is not what it belligerently boasts.”

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its high virality and keen public interest in the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

A keyword search was conducted to corroborate whether any credible mainstream international, Iranian or US news outlets had reported on Iran downing a US B-2, but yielded no results.

Checking the video through AI detection tools showed that Hive Moderation flagged it as being 97.1 per cent AI-generated.

