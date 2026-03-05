Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s alleged attempt to ‘target’ Turkiye, Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia has condemned Iran’s alleged attempt to “target” Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

The condemnation has come after drones hit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan airport and a missile was fired towards Turkiye. Iran has denied responsibility for both attacks.

Meanwhile, the Saudi foreign ministry expressed the kingdom’s “condemnation and denunciation in the strongest of terms of Iran’s attempt to target” Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

The ministry said in a statement: “The Kingdom emphasises that these cowardly attempts against the two countries, and Iran’s repeated blatant behaviour toward the countries of the region, reveal a hostile approach that cannot be justified under any circumstances, and clearly contravenes international laws, norms, and principles of good neighbourliness, and pushes the region towards further escalation.”

“The kingdom expresses full solidarity with the governments and people of Turkiye and Azerbaijan and affirms their right to protect their security, airspace, territorial integrity and citizens,” the statement said.