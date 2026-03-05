Azerbaijan has closed part of its airspace in the south after it said four Iranian drones flew across its border, Reuters reports.
The airspace will remain closed for 12 hours, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by Azerbaijan.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Azerbaijan has closed part of its airspace in the south after it said four Iranian drones flew across its border, Reuters reports.
The airspace will remain closed for 12 hours, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by Azerbaijan.