Iran foreign minister accuses Israel of Azerbaijan drone attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of launching a drone attack in Azerbaijan that was blamed on Iran, describing it as an attempt to harm Tehran’s relations with its neighbour, AFP reports.

In a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Araghchi has “denied that Iran fired any projectiles” at Azerbaijan.

He has also condemned “the role of the Israeli regime in such attacks in order to divert public opinion and destroy Iran’s good relations with its neighbours”, according to a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry.