PM Shehbaz, his Malaysian counterpart express ‘deep concern’ over situation in Middle East

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim have expressed “deep concern” over the escalating situation in the Middle East, following the US-Israel’s coordinated attack on Iran.

In a conversation with Ibrahim, PM Shehbaz “emphasised the imperative of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation, and diplomacy”.

He added that the two “agreed to remain in close contact and coordinate our efforts for peace and stability in the region”.