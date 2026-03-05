Nato asserts Iran missile targeted Turkey

Nato stands by the assertion that a ballistic missile launched from Iran was targeting Turkey before being shot down, an alliance spokesperson told AFP, contradicting a Turkish official’s claim it was headed for a military base in Cyprus.

Asked whether the missile deliberately targeted locations in Turkey, spokesman Martin O’Donnell replied “yes” — and referred to the alliance’s formal response to the incident.

In an initial statement, Nato spokesperson Allison Hart said the alliance condemns “Iran’s targeting of Turkiye,” using the country’s official name.

O’Donnell declined to provide further details on the missile’s target, citing security concerns.