Nato asserts Iran missile targeted Turkey

Published March 5, 2026
Nato stands by the assertion that a ballistic missile launched from Iran was targeting Turkey before being shot down, an alliance spokesperson told AFP, contradicting a Turkish official’s claim it was headed for a military base in Cyprus.

Asked whether the missile deliberately targeted locations in Turkey, spokesman Martin O’Donnell replied “yes” — and referred to the alliance’s formal response to the incident.

In an initial statement, Nato spokesperson Allison Hart said the alliance condemns “Iran’s targeting of Turkiye,” using the country’s official name.

O’Donnell declined to provide further details on the missile’s target, citing security concerns.

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
