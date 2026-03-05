Four medics killed in Iran, ambulances damaged, WHO says

The World Health Organization chief has said that it has verified 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran amid a US-Israeli campaign, killing four health care workers and injuring 25 others, AFP reports.

“WHO has verified 13 attacks on health care in Iran and one in Lebanon,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, without attributing blame.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy added at the same briefing that four ambulances in Iran were also affected and that hospitals and other health sites suffered minor damage due to strikes nearby.

One of these hospitals in the capital Tehran was evacuated as a result, the UN health agency previously said.