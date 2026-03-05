Pakistanis fleeing Iran describe strikes shaking ground under their feet

Pakistanis fleeing Iran have described explosions and missile strikes across Tehran shaking the ground under their feet and engulfing buildings in fire and smoke in a city emptied of many of its residents, Reuters reports.

Governments have been scrambling to evacuate stranded citizens, with most of the region’s airspace closed due to the risk of missiles hitting passenger planes.

“I was in the classroom when a powerful explosion rocked our university building,” Hareem Zahra, 23, a student at the Tehran University of Engineering, has told Reuters after crossing Pakistan’s land border with Iran.

“We saw thick smoke coming from many buildings on fire,” she said, adding Tehran was under attack until the moment she left.

