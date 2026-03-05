IRGC claims to have shot down US fighter jet, US dismisses claim

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have shot down a US F-15E strike fighter near the country’s southwest borders, Al Jazeera reports citing the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

The US military has denied such reports.

Tasnim, citing the IRGC, reported that the twin-seat fighter jet had been “targeted and crashed”, without specifying when the incident allegedly occurred.

US Central Command has posted on X that “Rumours circulating on social media of a US F-15E crash in Iran early [on] Wednesday are baseless and not true.”