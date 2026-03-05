Dar to skip Commonwealth foreign ministers meeting due to regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will skip the forthcoming Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) due to the ongoing regional situation, according to the Foreign Office.

In a statement, FO said, Dar received the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he told her he would be unable to attend due to the ongoing regional situation.

On regional developments, he emphasised the “urgent need for de-escalation and restraint, to ensure peace and security in the Middle East and the wider region”.