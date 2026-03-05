PM directs Pakistani embassies in Gulf to remain available to assist citizens

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that Pakistani embassies in Gulf countries must remain readily available at all times to assist Pakistani citizens, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran and Gulf countries, the report said.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the brotherly country of Azerbaijan for its assistance in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran, the report said. It added that the meeting was briefed on the current situation of the evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran.

“It was informed that Pakistanis are returning home safely from Iran and the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan remains fully active in this regard,” it said.