Crisis management unit operating round-the-clock to extend necessary assistance to nationals in Iran: FO
Addressing queries regarding measures taken for evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its crisis management unit is operating round-the-clock to monitor developments and extend the necessary assistance to Pakistani nationals.
“The government has taken proactive measures to facilitate the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran, and to support our citizens who are stranded at various locations abroad,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said.