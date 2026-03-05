E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Crisis management unit operating round-the-clock to extend necessary assistance to nationals in Iran: FO

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 04:48pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Addressing queries regarding measures taken for evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its crisis management unit is operating round-the-clock to monitor developments and extend the necessary assistance to Pakistani nationals.

“The government has taken proactive measures to facilitate the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran, and to support our citizens who are stranded at various locations abroad,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe