Ukraine seeks to postpone next round of trilateral talks with Russia amid Middle East events, Zelensky says
Ukraine has spoken to the US about the possibility of changing location and postponing the next round of trilateral talks with Russia due to events in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelensky says according to Reuters.
“The next Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral meeting was planned for the period from March 5 to 9, depending on developments around the world. Currently, there is another war in the Middle East,” he said on X.