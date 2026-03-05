Rubio speaks with Saudi foreign minister about regional stability: US State Dept

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the threats from Iran to regional stability and other developments in the region, the US State Department said, according to Reuters.

“The secretary expressed gratitude to the foreign minister for Saudi Arabia’s response to the attack on US Embassy Riyadh,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

“They also discussed the continued threats the Iranian regime poses to regional stability, as well as other developments in the region,” Pigott added.