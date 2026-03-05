US offered Iran a joint civil nuclear programme: White House spokesperson

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has outlined what she says were the offers made by Trump’s negotiators to Iran, before the US decided to attack the country, Al Jazeera reports.

She claims that Washington had engaged in “good faith negotiations” with Iran and that Tehran had not.

According to Leavitt, Iran rejected all of the US proposals. US negotiators offered to lift crippling sanctions on Iran, provide nuclear fuel to Iran for peaceful purposes and a joint civil nuclear programme with American investment.

In return, Iran would need to permanently dismantle its enrichment infrastructure.

“They refused to say yes to peace,” Leavitt has said. “And now they are reaping the consequences of that.”