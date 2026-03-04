E-Paper | March 05, 2026

US lawmakers set to vote on war powers as Iran conflict widens

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 11:50pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Lawmakers in the US Senate are set to begin voting on a bipartisan war powers resolution aiming to stop the military campaign against Iran and require that any hostilities against it be authorised by Congress, Reuters reports.

The latest effort by Democrats and a few Republicans to rein in US President Donald Trump’s repeated troop deployments, sponsors describe it as a bid to take back Congress’s responsibility to declare war, as spelt out in the US Constitution.

“The last thing the American people want or need is another war in the Middle East,” said Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a co-sponsor of the resolution, noting the administration’s plans to expand the military campaign.

“If you’re tired of wars in the Middle East, support our resolution,” Schumer, a lead sponsor of the measure, said in a Senate speech a few hours before a procedural vote on the resolution.

Read more here.

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe