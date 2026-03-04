US lawmakers set to vote on war powers as Iran conflict widens

Lawmakers in the US Senate are set to begin voting on a bipartisan war powers resolution aiming to stop the military campaign against Iran and require that any hostilities against it be authorised by Congress, Reuters reports.

The latest effort by Democrats and a few Republicans to rein in US President Donald Trump’s repeated troop deployments, sponsors describe it as a bid to take back Congress’s responsibility to declare war, as spelt out in the US Constitution.

“The last thing the American people want or need is another war in the Middle East,” said Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a co-sponsor of the resolution, noting the administration’s plans to expand the military campaign.

“If you’re tired of wars in the Middle East, support our resolution,” Schumer, a lead sponsor of the measure, said in a Senate speech a few hours before a procedural vote on the resolution.

