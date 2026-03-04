E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Verified video shows city in Iran’s Kurdistan province rocked by explosion

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 11:46pm
An explosion has rocked a city in Iran’s western Kurdistan province, according to video verified by AFP, on the fifth day of the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

Huge columns of smoke rose over the city of Baneh in the morning, according to the verified images. Videos shared of the explosion on social media said it hit a base belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Strikes have also hit across the border in Iraqi Kurdistan, as the war in the Middle East rages across multiple fronts.

An exiled Iranian Kurdish group in Iraq has told AFP a strike around 11:30am local by Iranian forces killed one of its fighters, with the IRGC later confirming it had fired missiles at armed opposition groups in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.

Iran Israel War

