IAEA chief calls for ‘utmost restraint’ to prevent radiation threat amid US-Israeli attacks on Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has called for the “utmost restraint” in the ongoing conflict in Iran to avoid a radiation threat to the Middle East amid US-Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reports.

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog says facilities housing nuclear material in Iran suffered no damage in the recent US-Israeli strikes.

“Based on analysis of [the] latest available satellite imagery, IAEA sees no damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran and, therefore, no radiological release risk at this time,” the IAEA has said.

Near the Natanz site in the central city of Isfahan, “damage is visible at two buildings,” but there’s “no additional impact detected.”

The IAEA reported no impact at other nuclear sites, including the Bushehr facility in the southeast.