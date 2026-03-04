E-Paper | March 05, 2026

UK says drone targeting British base in Cyprus did not originate from Iran

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 11:17pm
The British defence ministry says that a drone which targeted the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base ⁠in Cyprus on Monday was not launched from Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Southwest of the sprawling coastal city of Limassol, Akrotiri is one of the two bases the UK has retained in Cyprus.

In an update on X, the ministry has said that it resupplied air defence systems to British and allied bases across the region, including UK-built air defence missiles.

Royal Navy helicopters, armed with missiles, will arrive in Cyprus in the coming days, it adds.

Iran Israel War

