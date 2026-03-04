India denies claim that US Navy is using its ports

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has rejected claims that it had allowed the US Navy to use its ports in the war against Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defence, had claimed on the far-right One America News Network (OAN) that American naval ships might be using Indian ports amid the conflict.

“Claims being made on OAN, a US-based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy, are fake and false,” the Indian foreign ministry said. “We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments.”