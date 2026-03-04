E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Viral video of Senate opposition leader saying Pakistan allowed US to use airspace against Iran is doctored

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 10:31pm
Multiple anti-state, Indian and Afghan accounts on social media platform X have been sharing a video since March 2, claiming that it shows Allama Raja Nasir, opposition leader in the Senate, saying Pakistan allowed the US to use its airspace against Iran. However, the clip is doctored using artificial intelligence (AI).

An anti-state account on X shared a clip of Nasir speaking on a talk show with the caption: “Pakistan is playing double game once again like it played in post-9/11. Its military got $33 billion aid from the USA and hosted Osama Bin Laden for 10 years.”

A keyword search was conducted to corroborate whether any credible mainstream international or national outlets had shared or reported on the video, but yielded no results.

Inspecting the video showed several visual discrepancies, such as the audio in the video not syncing with Nasir’s lip movements. The widely circulated clip is also blurry and low-quality — a telltale sign of manipulated videos.

Iran Israel War

