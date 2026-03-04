E-Paper | March 04, 2026

PHOTOS: Scenes from Taftan as Pakistani nationals return from Iran

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 10:01pm
An Iranian national flag (L) flies at half-mast as Pakistan’s flag (C) flutters during sunset at the Pakistan-Iran border crossing at Taftan, Balochistan on March 4. — AFP
Iranian truck drivers have iftar at the Taftan border in Balochistan on March 4, amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran. — AFP
A volunteer distributes iftar meals to Pakistani nationals while crossing the Taftan border after returning from Iran, in Balochistan on March 4, amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran. — AFP
Pakistani vendors selling petrol wait for customers at their stall in Taftan, Balochistan province on March 4. — AFP
Iran Israel War

