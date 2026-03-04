E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Maersk suspends bookings in Gulf ‘until further notice’

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 09:49pm
Danish shipping giant Maersk says it is suspending bookings in the Gulf “until further notice”, following a risk assessment as conflict spreads across the Middle East, AFP reports.

“We are temporarily suspending cargo booking acceptance in and out of UAE, Oman (all ports apart from Salalah), Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail only) until further notice. This is with immediate notice,” Maersk has said in a statement.

It adds that “exceptions will be made for critical foodstuffs, medicine and other essential goods”.

The company further says that the measure does not apply to Jordan and Lebanon. Two of its vessels are currently in the Gulf.

A file photo of the Maersk Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain, from January 20, 2023. — Reuters
