China to send special envoy to mediate in Middle East: FM

China will send a special envoy to mediate in the Middle East, AFP reports quoting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran continues.

China “will send a special envoy on Middle East issues to regional countries for mediation”, Wang said during a call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to a readout by Beijing.

The statement has not named the envoy or given details about which countries they would visit.

Beijing “has always been a force for peace and is willing to continue playing a constructive role”, Wang said. “China strongly urges all parties to … return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible, and prevent the further escalation of tensions.”