FM Dar discusses escalation in Middle East, attempted strike on Turkiye with Turkish foreign minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the escalating situation in the region, as well as an attempted Iranian strike on Turkiye, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

“They exchanged views on the escalating regional situation, expressed serious concern over ongoing attacks, including the recent attempt targeting Turkiye, and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and restraint,” the FO says on X.

It adds that Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Turkiye and its commitment to close coordination for regional peace and stability.