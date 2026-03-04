Use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan ‘unacceptable’: CDF Munir

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday said that the use of Afghan soil by Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan for terrorism against Pakistan was “unacceptable”, adding that all “necessary measures would be taken to neutralise the threat emanating from across the border”.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), CDF Munir made the remarks as he visited Wana in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Western border.

