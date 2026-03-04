OIC denounces attempted Iranian strike on Turkiye

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has denounced an attempted strike on Turkiye by Iran, expressing full solidarity with Ankara.

“The General Secretariat affirms its full solidarity with the Republic of Turkiye and stands by its side in protecting its sovereignty and safeguarding its security and stability,” the statement reads.

It adds that the General Secretariat called for an end to actions that could escalate the situation and stressed that threatening OIC members “undermines the foundations of international relations based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect”.