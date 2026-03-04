FM Dar discusses regional developments, adherence to international law with Egyptian counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, discussing “evolving regional developments”, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

In a post on X, the FO says Dar and Abdelatty “expressed deep concern over the escalating situation and underscored the imperative of de-escalation, restraint, and adherence to international law to safeguard regional peace and stability”.

It adds that the pair agreed to maintain close coordination and continue consultations, to support constructive diplomatic engagement for regional peace and security.