PHOTOS: Streets of Tehran lined with rubble following US-Israeli strikes Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 07:54pm

People inspect the debris of a damaged building following airstrikes in central Tehran, Iran on March 4. — AFP Residents stand near the debris of a building and a damaged car following airstrikes in central Tehran, Iran on March 4. — AFP A man walks past destroyed buildings following airstrikes in central Tehran, Iran on March 4.. — AFP A man holds an Iranian flag amid the debris of a destroyed building following airstrikes in central Tehran, Iran on March 4. — AFP