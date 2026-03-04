Explainer: Are the US attacks on Iran legal?

The United States military has joined Israel and attacked more than 1,000 targets in Iran and assassinated many of its top officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump has provided varying objectives and justifications.

He has said he felt Iran was going to strike first and the attack was meant to eliminate imminent threats to the United States, its military bases overseas and allies, although he did not provide details and some claims were not backed by US intelligence reports.

The attacks on Iran are pushing the boundaries of Trump’s constitutional authority, according to legal experts.

Read more here.